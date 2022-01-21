Expand / Collapse search
Next-generation Ford Mustang caught on camera ... and it's not electric

Prototype Mustang spotted with exhaust pipes

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ford Mustang lost the muscle car sales race to the Dodge Challenger this year, but a new one is in the works that will be aiming to take back the title soon.

A prototype of the next-generation Mustang being tested on public roads has been caught on camera. The car is disguised by a chunky wrap, but the model's iconic long-hood, fastback styling remains evident.

Also present is a set of quad exhaust pipes (fitted with EPA testing equipment that makes them look like just two) that confirms it will be powered by an internal combustion engine, even as Dodge prepares to launch an-all electric muscle car in 2024, right around when the new Mustang is expected to go on sale. However, Ford dealers have been told that there will be a hybrid version of the new Mustang.

Technical details weren't shared, but Ford currently offers several four-cylinder and V6-based hybrid powertrains in its SUVs and trucks that could work, and has previously filed a patent for a hybrid that had two electric motors attached to the sides of a V8, which would power the front wheels in an all-wheel-drive setup.

Ford hasn't confirmed when the new Mustang will be revealed, but it will likely debut in 2023 as a 2024 model year vehicle.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos