Rescue operation in Istanbul after 8-story building collapses, killing one, trapping others under rubble

An eight-story residential building collapsed in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday, killing at least one person.

Some residents have been trapped inside the wreckage, but officials haven not provided the exact number of people under the rubble.

More than 40 people have been living in the building’s 14 apartments, the city’s governor Ali Yerlikaya said. It has one street-level ground floor and seven higher floors.

He added that the top three floors of the building were built illegally.

Authorities dispatched multiple rescue teams and medics to the Asian side of Istanbul, in the mostly residential Kartal district. Some rescue teams were also sent from neighboring provinces to assist with the operation.

Local Turkish media reported that at least one individual was brought out with injuries, while three other people were hospitalized earlier.

Zeki Dağ, the local headman of Orhantepe neighborhood, told CNN Türk about 15 are trapped under the rubble, though the figures hasn’t yet been officially confirmed, The Daily Sabah reported.

What caused the building to collapse remains unclear. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances, said the chief prosecutor’s office.

Cevizli local headman Memiş Dikilitaş told Turkish broadcaster NTV that there was no explosion before the collapse, noting that the building, which was old, collapsed on its own.

