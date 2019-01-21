Turkey election registration rolls have strange anomalies – like a 165-year-old voter, officials say

Turkish officials are scrutinizing upcoming local elections after several strange anomalies showed up on voter rolls, including new voters who are over 100 years old.

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) have alleged that the unusual records have been found where the AK Party lost by a small number of votes, BBC reported Monday. Among the strange occurrences: one first-time voter who was listed as 165 years old.

There were more than 6,000 registered voters who claimed to be over 100 years old, including 165-year-old Ayse Ekici who claimed to be born in 1854, CHP officials said. Another voter, identified as Zulfu, claimed to be 149 years old, according to BBC.

Additionally, there were 1,000 people registered at a single apartment address and many registered at addresses with vacant buildings.

Opposition parties have urged Turkey’s election officials to investigate.

The AK Party, which is represented by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, faces a tough challenge in local elections. The party might lose several cities, including Ankara, BBC reported.