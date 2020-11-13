At least 7 dead, 2 missing in North Carolina flash floods: reports

At least seven people were reportedly killed and two others are missing after heavy rainfall in North Carolina spurred dangerous flash flooding.

The National Weather Service had issued several flash flood warnings on Thursday, as torrents of rain stretched from Charlotte into the capital of Raleigh.

On Thursday, Alexander County officials said the flooding claimed at least four lives at a family campground in Hiddenite. One of the three other deaths was related to a car accident, officials said.

Swiftwater rescue teams evacuated 31 people from the campground, but an adult and one child remain unaccounted for, officials said.

Alexander County officials said the area took on approximately 7 to 10 inches of rain overnight Wednesday compromising 50 roadways, including four bridges.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service said more than 7 inches of rain fell in the area.

Emergency personnel resumed searching for any missing persons Friday, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.