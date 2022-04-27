Zelenskyy’s demand for Russia’s nuclear arsenal; Dems return to same-old scapegoat for impending election woes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



NUKE CONFISCATION - Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster with a speech condemning Russia's "completely irresponsible actions" around nuclear power plants during its invasion and calling for "global control" of the Kremlin's nuclear capabilities. Continue reading …

STANDING HIS GROUND - Despite spiraling drug and crime crises, one Bay Area resident says he will stay and fight to save his city. Continue reading …

2A TASK FORCE - Donald Trump Jr. is launching a new gun rights group that he says will be a vehicle for fighting against Democratic gun control efforts. Continue reading …

GHOST OF DE BLASIO - NYC Mayor Eric Adams promised to crush crime but is being thwarted by remnants of his predecessor, expert says. Continue reading …

MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED - Wisconsin police announced the arrest of a juvenile Tuesday in the death Lily Peters, 10, murdered near her aunt’s house. Continue reading …

POLITICS

POTSHOTS - Hunter Biden ripped Bill Clinton as an ‘a—hole’ who ‘looks like s—t’ in a 2016 email exchange and took aim at multiple Clinton aides in 2015 emails. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Fox host showed how the Left waged social media war on conservatives and on those with dissenting opinions under the guise of fighting "misinformation." Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – What does the liberal meltdown over what Elon Musk's leadership of Twitter mean, the Fox News host asks. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Fox News host exposed the Left's pretensions to being cool. Continue reading …

CLINTON’S IMPOTENCE - Bill Clinton said nothing he could have done as a leader would have prevented Putin's path to authoritarianism and his invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading …

MEDIA

SAME-OLD SCAPEGOAT - When Democrats have election year struggles – much like November’s upcoming midterms – the media blames messaging woes. Continue reading …



TERRIFIED OF PRAYING? - NBC News sounded the alarm over the Supreme Court potentially siding with a former high school football coach’s lawsuit over on-field prayers. Continue reading …

LIBERAL HYPOCRITES – Mark Levin said the same "freakshow" of liberal hypocrites who cry foul over of Big Oil titans' behavior are aghast when someone intercedes in their Big Tech "cartel." Continue reading …

FREE SPEECH CONSEQUENCES? - New York Times writer said 2016 presidential election and Brexit are "what can go wrong" when social media fails to manage content. Continue reading …

MISLABELED - NBC News was roasted by critics after it posted a tweet describing one of the winners of "Jeopardy!" by her sexual orientation rather than her name. Continue reading …

OPINION

CAROL BETH LITKOUHI - We have a legal right to know what our children are taught in school. And the public schools have a legal duty to tell us. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Everyone will have a voice [on Twitter] and that's what they're mad about. What they don't want is the coming of diversity. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - Elon Musk buying Twitter is great news for fans of free speech. Continue reading …

REBECCA GRANT - After his Kyiv visit, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin laid down a new take on Russia with six words: "We want to see Russia weakened." Continue reading …

JUDITH MILLER - Despite trying to bloody and bomb Ukraine, Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares: NATO is about to get larger. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

WHY ARE UNIONS GROWING? – Expert says it's not necessarily wages infuriating workers, it's the wage gap between the people who own the companies and their employees. Continue reading …

ANXIOUS MOMENTS AT DRAFT - Sports psychiatrist breaks down Thursday’s NFL Draft pressures, reveals how athletes can fight through the anxiety. Continue reading …

DEMENTIA LESSONS - Julie Centrella learned that a picture is worth a thousand words when she commissioned portraits of her mother, who struggled with dementia. Continue reading …

WHO IS LILY-ROSE DEPP? - Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose, has featured prominently in the celebrity defamation trial. Continue reading …

‘DANCIN’ IN SEPTEMBER' ENDS - Andrew Woolfolk, who was a part of Earth, Wind & Fire during some of the band's most prominent years, has died. He was 71. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Elon Musk will take the reins of [Twitter] and is vowing to improve the platform … by making algorithms open source to increase trust."

- SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.