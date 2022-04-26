Mark Levin rejoins Twitter, blasts 'freak show' of Musk critics: 'These same people hate ExxonMobil'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Life Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin rejoined Twitter this week after billionaire Elon Musk purchased the company in the hopes of taking it private.

Levin, host of "The Mark Levin Show on Westwood One" and a former Reagan Justice Department chief of staff, told Fox News the same "freakshow" of liberal hypocrites who cry foul over the behavior of Big Oil titans are suddenly aghast when someone intercedes in their Big Tech "cartel."

Levin further responded to several Musk critics, including CNN's Brian Stelter, "The View's" Sunny Hostin and MSNBC's Joy Reid:

Stelter claimed Musk has "very little understanding" of the "complexities" behind content moderation and hate speech thresholds, while Hostin claimed Musk's purchase intends to empower "straight White men."

Levin chuckled at Musk's own response to such critics, as the mogul called the outcry an "extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech."

"That was quite a freak show you put together there," Levin said, joking that he returned to Twitter after a year's respite because he missed the left-wing vitriol directed at him daily.

"I love being called a ‘Jewish-neocon-warmonger-White-supremacist’," Levin remarked, adding that he also felt he is too old to have censors to childishly put him in "time-out."

"What we're talking about here is debates over so-called science -- debates over politics, debates over so-called climate change and masks and vaccines. And obviously, Twitter was on the side of the hard left."

"That's why they're so upset over there at ‘MS-LSD’ and other networks like that. Is Musk trying to prevent people from going on his platform because of their race? This is so putrid."

He went on to joke that another mogul should seek a purchase of Philadelphia-based Comcast to clean out the "reprobates" at liberal NBC News and MSNBC.

The same liberals who are upset at Musk for inserting himself in the politically-homogenous Big Tech "cartel" are the same ones railing against Big Oil for decades because they view it as a one-sided, anti-environmental affair, Levin argued.

"The same people that hate ExxonMobil, they don't mind a massive oligarch-cartel in Silicon Valley if… it's pushing their agenda," he said." "If [Twitter] employees don't like it, then take your ass and go somewhere else: Maybe go work for Disney or something."