NBC News roasted for describing 'Jeopardy!' winner by sexual orientation rather than name

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC News was roasted by critics Monday after it posted a tweet describing one of the winners of the popular game show "Jeopardy!" by her sexual orientation rather than her name.

"The 23-year-old lesbian tutor from Toronto has amassed a total of $320,081, the most by a Canadian contestant in 'Jeopardy!' history," the news network tweeted, including a link to a report detailing the 14 consecutive wins by contestant Mattea Roach.

TENNESSEE BILL WILL ALLOW TEACHERS TO USE STUDENTS' BIOLOGICAL PRONOUNS, NOT GENDER IDENTITY

Critics took to Twitter to roast NBC News, with some questioning the need to include Roach's sexual orientation while celebrating her accomplishments, and others mocking the network for making the tweet confusing by including the descriptor.

"Not sure why sexuality is included here or how it pertains to an individual’s intelligence, but OK. Contestants of all stripes have been appearing on the show for decades," wrote Fox News contributor Joe Concha, while Reuters senior correspondent Chris Taylor asked, "Is her sexual orientation really relevant here?"

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean wrote, "How about just reporting her name and where she’s from?" as legislative reporter for CityNews Vancouver Liza Yuzda described NBC News' decision to describe Roach in such a manner as "a bizarre choice."

WASHINGTON STATE, OREGON TEACH KINDERGARTNERS ‘THERE ARE MANY WAYS TO EXPRESS GENDER’

"What is poorly written, insensitive and just plain insulting?" asked former San Diego CBS anchor Barbara-Lee Edwards, referring to the confusing nature of NBC News' tweet including the word "lesbian."

Others focused their criticism on the way the statement was worded.

"She tutors lesbians? In what?" wrote Townhall columnist Derek Hunter, while University of Calgary researcher Paul Fairie tweeted, "You can get a tutor for anything."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Writer John Bear joked, "She’s actually straight but she tutors lesbians," as journalist Jody Vance simply implored NBC News to "fix" their tweet.