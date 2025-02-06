Zelenskyy shares conditions for ending Ukraine-Russia war and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. Zelenskyy shares conditions for ending war.

2. Joe Rogan goes scorched earth.

3. Lara Trump joins FOX News.

‘NO-BRAINER’ – Action Newsom could take against fire lawlessness would be 'layup,' prosecutors say. Continue reading …

‘CLEAR STANDARD’ – NCAA responds to Trump’s executive order on women’s sports. Continue reading …

FULL CIRCLE – Christian singer’s Super Bowl performance is ‘vindication’ after being ‘canceled.' Continue reading …

IN THE HOT SEAT – Meet the Biden-era USAID leader facing backlash amid DOGE crackdown. Continue reading …

DON'T GO THERE – Sean Duffy shuts down Hillary Clinton's criticism: ‘You need to sit this one out.’ Continue reading …

TRAGIC LOSS – FAA, NTSB to brief senators on Washington, DC midair collision. Continue reading …

LESSONS LEARNED – House hearing on how regulatory policies impacted LA fires to take place today. Continue reading …

'HANDS OFF MEDICAID' – Pro-Democrat outside group targets Republican lawmakers with ad blitz. Continue reading …

IN THE DOGE HOUSE – Politico denies being a government 'beneficiary' as questions swirl over news outlet. Continue reading …

CENTER OF CONTROVERSY – FCC chair perplexed by CBS' handling of Harris interview transcript. Continue reading …

CLEANING THE CLASSROOM – Maryland mom taking fight for parents' rights in schools before Supreme Court. Continue reading …

'FIND SOME JOY' – Standup star urges people to put down their phones, step away from political rancor. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Trump Derangement Syndrome was real. So is ‘Long TDS.’ Continue reading …

REP. BETH VAN DUYNE – Congress must confront the national security threat posed by sanctuary cities. Continue reading …

'BACK TO THE BEGINNING' – Ozzy Osbourne reuniting with Black Sabbath for final show. Continue reading …

'ONE OF THE BIG THINGS' – Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calls for Trump tax cuts to be made permanent. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on aviation achievements, Super Bowl spreads and romantic reunions. Take the quiz here …

RISING COSTS – Americans' insurance rates are soaring and lawsuits play a significant role. Continue reading …

LIVES ON THE LINE – More young people need liver transplants today due to heavy drinking. See video …

LEXIE RIGDEN – The legal battle between Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni will likely get 'uglier,' attorney says. See video …

STAFF SGT. MATT JABAUT – Military heroes to attend Super Bowl LIX with NFL stars. See video …





