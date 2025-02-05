Lara Trump joins Fox News to host new weekend primetime program ‘My View with Lara Trump’

Former Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump will join Fox News Channel to host a new program called "My View with Lara Trump" on Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET, FOX News Media Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Scott announced on Wednesday.

"A gifted communicator who knows how to connect to the viewers, successful entrepreneur and working mother, Lara’s innate understanding of the American public and today’s political landscape will be a compelling addition to our weekend lineup," Scott said.

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Trump, has hosted a web series entitled "The Right View" since 2020 and served as a Fox News contributor from 2021-2022.

"I’m thrilled to bring my voice back to FOX News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great. As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future," Lara Trump said.

"My View with Lara Trump" will focus on the return of common sense to all corners of American life as the country ushers in a new era of practicality, according to the network.

The program is expected to feature big-picture analysis and interviews with thought leaders, shedding light on the headlines driving the national conversation and affecting families around the country.

"One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" will be moved to Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.