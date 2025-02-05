Joe Rogan insists Harris team lied suggesting he 'f---ed' them over for Trump

Joe Rogan fired back after the Kamala Harris campaign suggested he purposefully "f---ed" interview negotiations with the former vice president in favor of then-candidate Donald Trump, claiming it sounds like they’re "trying to cover their a--."

Last month, excerpts of the book "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes detailed the campaign’s failure to book an interview for then-Vice President Kamala Harris on "The Joe Rogan Experience" before the 2024 election.

In the excerpt, the Harris campaign argued Rogan’s team made several difficult demands, including a refusal to meet on Oct. 25 because it was Rogan’s "personal day." The Harris campaign later alleged that they found out Rogan had sat down with Trump on that same day despite refusing to meet with Harris.

JOE ROGAN'S FIVE MOST NOTEWORTHY MOMENTS THAT SHAPED AMERICA IN 2024

Rogan denied this accusation on his podcast Wednesday, saying the real problem was that Harris "never committed" to his show.

"We have all the receipts, by the way," Rogan said. "I have a whole list of conversations that took place. They never said she was going to do it. This whole idea that we f---ed her over and we f---ed her over for Trump — incorrect, just not true."

Rogan also called out the Harris campaign for implying he was "difficult to deal with" based on his demand to do the interview at his Austin, Texas studio. He pointed out the campaign itself had odd demands.

"We were super easy. But also, it’s got to be the actual real show. It shouldn’t be some fake version where I’m sitting in a conference room," Rogan said.

He added, "Oh, also, they wanted a stenographer in the room. They wanted staff in the room. Trump was just in here by himself. Just me, him and Jamie. That’s it. For three hours. They wanted to do everything. They wanted it very controlled, and they were really concerned that [the podcast] wasn’t going to be edited. So I don’t think they ever really were sure they wanted to do it."

JOE ROGAN SAYS HARRIS SITDOWN WAS SCRAPPED AFTER CAMPAIGN TOLD HIM SHE 'ONLY WANTED TO DO AN HOUR'

Rogan wondered whether this was also done in reaction to Trump’s three-hour interview with him going viral in the weeks before the election.

"I think it’s someone trying to cover their a-- for the fact that she never did it, and if she did do it, it might have had a positive effect," Rogan said. "[If] her and I had a good time, we got along great, and she won over ‘young male vote,’ things could have been different. So this guy’s probably trying to cover his a--."

Rogan did a last minute endorsement of Trump right before the election.

Fox News Digital reached out to a former Harris campaign aide for a comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP