Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Wrong-way driver on Georgia highway causes fiery crash, killing 3

The drivers of all 3 vehicles involved in the incident died near Roopville, GA

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A driver traveling the wrong way on a four-lane Georgia highway crashed into two other cars, killing all three drivers, state troopers said.

The wreck happened Monday night on U.S. 27 near Roopville, south of Carrollton.

Investigators say a Lincoln Town Car was traveling north in the highway's southbound lanes when it hit first a Mazda Miata and then a Chevrolet Cruze, both traveling south.

AMTRAK TRAIN CRASHES INTO SUV IN VERMONT, LEAVING DRIVER DEAD AND PASSENGER INJURED

Fox Georgia graphic

On Monday, a wrong-way driver entered a four-lane highway and crashed into two other cars in Georgia. All three drivers involved died. (Fox News)

The Lincoln and the Chevrolet both caught fire, troopers said.

All three drivers died before they could be taken to hospitals. There were no passengers in any of the cars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WAGA-TV reports at least one of the vehicles overturned.

The Carroll County coroner has yet to release the names of people who died. An investigation into the accident was continuing.