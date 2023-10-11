Wrong-way driver on Georgia highway causes fiery crash, killing 3

A driver traveling the wrong way on a four-lane Georgia highway crashed into two other cars, killing all three drivers, state troopers said.

The wreck happened Monday night on U.S. 27 near Roopville, south of Carrollton.

Investigators say a Lincoln Town Car was traveling north in the highway's southbound lanes when it hit first a Mazda Miata and then a Chevrolet Cruze, both traveling south.

AMTRAK TRAIN CRASHES INTO SUV IN VERMONT, LEAVING DRIVER DEAD AND PASSENGER INJURED

The Lincoln and the Chevrolet both caught fire, troopers said.

All three drivers died before they could be taken to hospitals. There were no passengers in any of the cars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WAGA-TV reports at least one of the vehicles overturned.

The Carroll County coroner has yet to release the names of people who died. An investigation into the accident was continuing.