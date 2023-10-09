Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont

Amtrak train crashes into SUV in Vermont, leaving driver dead and passenger injured

53-year-old SUV driver Craig Hudson died in the VT crash, however no one on the passenger train were hurt

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Amtrak passenger train crashed into an SUV in southeastern Vermont, killing the SUV's driver and injuring his passenger, authorities said.

The state police said 53-year-old Craig Hudson, of Brattleboro, died in the crash Friday in Vernon, a town of about 2,000 people that borders New Hampshire and Massachusetts. His passenger, 47-year-old Shenandoah Gilbert, of Vernon, was being treated for injuries at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.

No one was hurt on the train, which continued its route after a delay, authorities said.

AT LEAST 20 PEOPLE KILLED IN 'APOCALYPTIC' CRASH AFTER BUS PLUNGES FROM BRIDGE

Vermont in the news

Last week, 53-year-old SUV driver Craig Hudson died in a collision involving an Amtrak passenger train.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Amtrak said there were 215 passengers on board train 56, which was traveling from Washington, D.C., to St. Albans, Vermont.

Further information has not been released.

A state police reconstruction team is investigating the crash, with remote assistance from Amtrak police.