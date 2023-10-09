Amtrak train crashes into SUV in Vermont, leaving driver dead and passenger injured

An Amtrak passenger train crashed into an SUV in southeastern Vermont, killing the SUV's driver and injuring his passenger, authorities said.

The state police said 53-year-old Craig Hudson, of Brattleboro, died in the crash Friday in Vernon, a town of about 2,000 people that borders New Hampshire and Massachusetts. His passenger, 47-year-old Shenandoah Gilbert, of Vernon, was being treated for injuries at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.

No one was hurt on the train, which continued its route after a delay, authorities said.

Amtrak said there were 215 passengers on board train 56, which was traveling from Washington, D.C., to St. Albans, Vermont.

Further information has not been released.

A state police reconstruction team is investigating the crash, with remote assistance from Amtrak police.