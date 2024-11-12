Explosion reported at Louisville plant injures 11: authorities

Several people were injured in an explosion at a factory in Louisville, according to authorities.

During a news conference Tuesday, Kentucky officials said the explosion happened around 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Payne Street. According to local outlet WLKY, the explosion happened at the Givaudan Sense Colour plant, which specializes in food coloring and is located in the city's Clifton neighborhood.

Speaking to reporters, Mayor Craig Greenberg advised residents to avoid the area. Officials also explained that all the plant's employees were inside at the time of the explosion.

No fatalities have been reported. Officials said one person was trapped but later rescued by firefighters.

"Once our firefighters arrived, they did make an aggressive interior attack," Fire Chief Brian O'Neill said. "We had one person that was pinned. We were able to get them out, rescue them, as well as assist the others in evacuation."

O’Neill added that officials are monitoring the air and that there is no sign of "any type of chemical problems in the air."

Aerial images show smoke rising from the damaged building, which had a structural collapse. The inside of the building was also visible in a gaping hole caused by the explosion.

In a Facebook post, Louisville Metro Emergency Services issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents. As of Tuesday evening, the order had been lifted, though a two-block radius evacuation zone is still in effect.

"There has been a hazardous materials incident at 1901 Payne St," the post said. "A shelter in place order has been issued for those in a one mile radius."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Louisville Fire Department for additional information.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Curto contributed to this report.