Women's car damaged from SpaghettiOs assault, police say

A Pittsburgh woman's car was damaged by several cans of SpaghettiOs last month when another woman approached in her in a parking lot, WTAE-TV reported on Thursday.

The woman told police she was meeting someone in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village neighborhood when another woman approached and began throwing cans of pasta at her car, the report said.

The suspect tried to stab the woman, slicing her finger in the process, the woman told police. The woman managed to escape the attack, taking the suspect's purse with her, according to the report. Items in the purse helped police identify the suspect as 59-year-old Eileen Gettleman.

LOUISIANA WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING ANOTHER WOMAN'S WIG ON FIRE

The victim's car was left with a broken back window and a splattering of red sauce and pasta, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are working to identify any additional suspects.

Gettleman has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy. No attorney is listed in court documents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.