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Luigi Mangione

Prosecutors say Luigi Mangione defense team's juror questions are too 'intrusive' in federal case

The federal trial for the man accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is set for October

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Maria Paronich Fox News
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Luigi Mangione’s defense team fights to exclude evidence ahead of murder trial Video

Luigi Mangione’s defense team fights to exclude evidence ahead of murder trial

Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn reports on the key facts of the upcoming murder trial for accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione on ‘Fox & Friends.’

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Prosecutors in the Luigi Mangione case are arguing that his defense team's plan to dig into jurors' private lives is too "intrusive."

In a court filing made on Monday, federal prosecutors responded to proposed questions to jurors made by Mangione's defense team, which haven't yet been made public. Deputy U.S. Attorney Sean Buckley wrote that some of the questions are "unnecessarily intrusive." Mangione is accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In his filing, Buckley argued that a question proposed by Mangione's team asking jurors about some aspects of their personal lives goes too far.

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Luigi Mangione attending an evidentiary hearing in a courtroom

Luigi Mangione attends an evidentiary hearing in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson at the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York on Dec. 18, 2025. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

"Disputed Question 14(a)—which asks jurors to list, among other personal details, the ages, genders, occupations, and education histories of their children—is unnecessarily intrusive," he wrote.

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Another question disputed by federal prosecutors asks potential jurors "how often they attend religious services."

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Luigi Mangione holding papers at defense table in Manhattan courtroom

Luigi Mangione attends a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Dec. 18, 2025. (Shannon Stapleton/Getty Images)

"This question is inappropriate because a juror’s religious practices have no bearing on the juror’s fitness to serve," Buckley wrote.

One of the other questions opposed by federal prosecutors asks if potential jurors have been "targeted" or "investigated" in connection with a criminal matter, which Buckley says "is not appropriate."

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"Where proposed questions are duplicative, seek highly personal information unrelated to juror impartiality, or risk embedding advocacy and legal argument into the voir dire process itself, this Court should decline to include them," Buckley wrote.

Mangione faces state and federal charges in connection with his alleged assassination of Thompson. His federal trial is currently scheduled to begin in October.

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Brian Thompson smiling in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up jacket

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, is shown in an undated portrait provided by UnitedHealth. He was shot and killed on his way to an investor conference in New York City in what prosecutors described as a politically motivated assassination. (AP Photo/UnitedHealth Group via AP)

In April, a judge overseeing Mangione's state court case moved the trial date from June 8 to Sept. 8. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mangione's defense team for comment.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
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