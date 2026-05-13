Prosecutors say Luigi Mangione defense team's juror questions are too 'intrusive' in federal case

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Prosecutors in the Luigi Mangione case are arguing that his defense team's plan to dig into jurors' private lives is too "intrusive."

In a court filing made on Monday, federal prosecutors responded to proposed questions to jurors made by Mangione's defense team, which haven't yet been made public. Deputy U.S. Attorney Sean Buckley wrote that some of the questions are "unnecessarily intrusive." Mangione is accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In his filing, Buckley argued that a question proposed by Mangione's team asking jurors about some aspects of their personal lives goes too far.

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"Disputed Question 14(a)—which asks jurors to list, among other personal details, the ages, genders, occupations, and education histories of their children—is unnecessarily intrusive," he wrote.

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Another question disputed by federal prosecutors asks potential jurors "how often they attend religious services."

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"This question is inappropriate because a juror’s religious practices have no bearing on the juror’s fitness to serve," Buckley wrote.

One of the other questions opposed by federal prosecutors asks if potential jurors have been "targeted" or "investigated" in connection with a criminal matter, which Buckley says "is not appropriate."

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"Where proposed questions are duplicative, seek highly personal information unrelated to juror impartiality, or risk embedding advocacy and legal argument into the voir dire process itself, this Court should decline to include them," Buckley wrote.

Mangione faces state and federal charges in connection with his alleged assassination of Thompson. His federal trial is currently scheduled to begin in October.

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In April, a judge overseeing Mangione's state court case moved the trial date from June 8 to Sept. 8. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mangione's defense team for comment.