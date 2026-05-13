Chinese spy infiltration: Mayor’s bust adds to growing timeline of foreign influence creeping into US

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A California mayor accused of acting as a Chinese agent is putting a new spotlight on concerns about foreign influence inside the United States.

The case adds to a growing list of incidents, from Congress to campuses to local government, that have raised alarms about China-linked activity across American institutions.

Here’s a timeline of the cases drawing scrutiny across the U.S.:

Arcadia mayor charged as foreign agent in China-linked case

CALIFORNIA MAYOR ACCUSED OF SECRETLY WORKING FOR CHINA, SPREADING PROPAGANDA WHILE IN OFFICE: FEDS

Federal prosecutors say former Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang worked "at the direction and control" of Chinese officials, pushing pro-Beijing messaging through a website disguised as a local news outlet.

In one exchange, a Chinese official sent Wang pre-written content denying human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Minutes later, she posted it and sent back the link. The official replied, "So fast, thank you everyone." Wang responded, "Thank you leader."

Wang, who later rose to mayor after being elected to the City Council in 2022, has agreed to plead guilty and faces up to 10 years in prison, officials said.

CHINA SKIRTS US EFFORTS TO STIFF-ARM CCP INTERFERENCE BY BOLSTERING STATE, LOCAL RELATIONS

"Individuals in our country who covertly do the bidding of foreign governments undermine our democracy," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said.

Federal officials say the case should serve as a warning about foreign influence reaching even the most local levels of government.

Swalwell resignation revives scrutiny over past China-linked ties

SWALWELL CAMPAIGN SETS OFF ALARM BELLS AFTER ACCEPTING $25K DONATION FROM CCP-TIED LAWYER: 'OUTRAGEOUS'

The Arcadia case comes as former Rep. Eric Swalwell stepped down from Congress amid separate sexual misconduct allegations now under review by the House Ethics Committee.

At the same time, renewed attention is turning to his past ties to suspected Chinese operative Christine Fang, also known as Fang Fang, with critics calling for the release of any FBI files tied to the case.

Fang, who was first reported on in 2020, allegedly sought to build relationships with up-and-coming California politicians, including Swalwell, and helped fundraise for political campaigns before leaving the United States in 2015 amid a federal investigation.

SWALWELL THREATENS FBI WITH LEGAL ACTION AS PATEL REPORTEDLY WEIGHS 'FANG FANG' FILES RELEASE

Swalwell has said he cut off contact after being alerted by the FBI and has not been charged with wrongdoing. A prior House Ethics Committee review concluded there was no evidence of misconduct tied to the matter.

Still, the renewed scrutiny, combined with new allegations against Swalwell, has intensified calls for transparency.

"It’s time for Congress to vote to release Eric Swalwell’s FBI file," Article III Project President Mike Davis said. "His counterintelligence risks must be staggering."

CALIFORNIA POLITICAL OPERATIVE ALLEGEDLY ACTED AS ILLEGAL AGENT OF CHINA: DOJ

Feinstein staffer probe raised early warning signs in Washington

Concerns about Chinese influence inside U.S. political offices date back years, including a case involving the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

In 2014, the FBI alerted Feinstein that a longtime staffer in her California office, who also served as a liaison to the Chinese American community, had drawn attention from Chinese intelligence and may have been targeted for recruitment.

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The staffer reportedly attended Chinese consulate events and had contact with individuals connected to China’s Ministry of State Security.

Feinstein later said the individual was not a spy but someone a foreign intelligence service "thought it could recruit." The staffer was subsequently removed.

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The case raised broader concerns about how foreign actors may seek access through trusted roles inside U.S. political offices.

FOREIGN-BACKED INFLUENCE IN SCHOOLS TO BE EXPOSED UNDER GOP ‘TRACE ACT’ GIVING PARENTS ACCESS TO CURRICULUM

Lawmakers sound alarm on China-linked influence in US classrooms

Beyond government, lawmakers have increasingly warned that foreign influence efforts may be reaching into American education systems.

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Reports have highlighted a "staggering" amount of foreign funding flowing into U.S. universities, particularly from China, raising concerns about transparency, research security and potential influence over academic programs.

Some officials have pointed to China-linked initiatives and partnerships operating in schools, including programs critics say could expose students to foreign government messaging.

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"American schools are for education, not espionage," Rep. Aaron Bean said while introducing legislation aimed at exposing foreign funding in classrooms.

The proposed TRACE Act would require schools to disclose foreign funding, contracts and curriculum materials tied to foreign entities, with supporters arguing parents have a right to know.

LAWMAKERS PRESS FOR PROBE OF CHINESE DIASPORA GROUPS ALLEGED ELECTION INTERFERENCE

Alleged Chinese ‘police stations’ spark federal scrutiny

Federal authorities have also investigated reports of alleged Chinese "police stations" operating inside the United States, including in New York City.

The outposts were accused of monitoring, harassing or pressuring Chinese nationals living abroad, in some cases allegedly attempting to coerce individuals to return to China.

U.S. officials have warned that such operations, if confirmed, would represent a direct extension of foreign law enforcement activity on American soil and a serious breach of U.S. sovereignty.

The cases have drawn bipartisan concern and prompted calls for stronger enforcement against covert foreign operations inside the country.

A widening pattern under scrutiny

Taken together, the cases span years and multiple layers of American life — from Capitol Hill to college campuses to local government.

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While not all resulted in criminal charges, federal officials have repeatedly warned that foreign adversaries, including China, are actively working to expand their influence inside the United States.

Fox News Digital's Charlie Creitz and Ashley Oliver contributed to this report.