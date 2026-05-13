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True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Alex Murdaugh double murder conviction overturned

Murdaugh will get new trial in killings of his wife, son

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Alex Murdaugh appears in a South Carolina Courtroom

Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin during a jury-tampering hearing at the Richland County Judicial Center, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

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BREAKING NEWS: Alex Murdaugh will get new trial after double murder conviction unanimously overturned in killings of wife and son.

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This article was written by Fox News staff.
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