Feds say woman tried to extort NBA team owner with fake sex videos after one-night stand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An alleged sextortion plot targeting Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens backfired after the Chinese climate activist accused of blackmailing him discovered she'd contracted an STD and demanded more money, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege Changli "Sophia" Luo demanded as much as $1 billion, later reduced to $50 million, while threatening to "destroy" the billionaire investor with fabricated explicit images and reporting him to authorities.

She was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport last year with a one-way ticket to her native China, according to court documents.

FBI CAPTURES BANGLADESHI FUGITIVE EXTRADITED IN MASSIVE ONLINE CHILD SEXTORTION CASE

Bail filings show her $500,000 bond was secured by a man named Robin Mui, whom the New York Post identified Wednesday as an executive at a U.S.-based newspaper with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

But her defense team says she's not a flight risk after surrendering her passport.

Luo is the founder of One World Initiative, a New York-based nonprofit focused on "climate change, economic development, world health" and other topics, according to its LinkedIn. The nonprofit's website was not accessible Wednesday, but archived versions call for "net zero emissions by 2050" and describe climate change as "the number one challenge facing humanity."

Edens, 64, is a billionaire Wall Street investor and part owner of the Bucks.

COZY TIES BETWEEN TOP NEWSOM ALLY AND CCP OFFICIAL UNEARTHED ON NETWORKING SITE: 'SHE HELPED ME A LOT'

"In or about May 2024, LUO sent two letters to Victim-1 via iMessage, accusing Victim-1, among other things, of having 'misled' LUO in order to have sex with her, and, in the alternative, having sex with LUO while she was mentally incapacitated or mentally disabled," prosecutors wrote in court filings.

"LUO stated in these letters that her 'home has cameras,' and that '[e]verything [Victim-1] did was caught on camera,' which LUO will expose to 'mass media,' if Victim-1 did not apologize."

The two initially reached a settlement for around $6 million before she discovered she'd contracted HPV from the encounter, according to a court filing from one of her defense attorneys, Arthur Aidala.

He filed a motion to dismiss the case last month, arguing her previous civil attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, mishandled settlement negotiations and made threats against Edens.

BLAKE LIVELY ACCUSED OF USING JOURNALIST 'AS A PAWN' IN JUSTIN BALDONI SEXUAL HARASSMENT LAWSUIT

Luo used Blackburn to seek a new settlement with a much higher payout — more than $1 billion at first, later reduced to $50 million, according to the filing. Now, her criminal defense team claims that Blackburn's conduct during the settlement negotiations included threats to "destroy" Edens.

In the motion to dismiss, Luo's defense argued that Blackburn made the most aggressive statements but has not been charged.

In a fiery email to Fox News Digital, Blackburn disputed many of the defense team's claims.

"Sophia Luo's counsel is attempting to distract from the evidence by using me as a scapegoat for conduct that occurred before I was involved," he wrote.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

He claimed the most damaging evidence predates his involvement, including "fabricated AI videos, fake medical records, fake nonprofit claims, fake business websites, threats involving a person's children and family, and escalating monetary demands of $1 billion, $750 million, $500 million, $250 million, and $175 million."

Blackburn also said he warned Luo against her conduct.

"Her counsel may also want to ask their client about the many warnings I gave her, and the fact that I never filed the civil lawsuit against Mr. Edens — despite her relentless demands that I do so," he wrote.

He ended with a challenge.

BLAKE LIVELY DEMANDS JUSTIN BALDONI'S PHONE RECORDS TO EXPOSE METHODS ALLEGEDLY USED TO 'DESTROY' HER

"If her attorneys believe my conduct is relevant to their defense, they should subpoena me," he added. "I will gladly appear, testify under oath and answer every question truthfully."

During the second negotiations, Luo allegedly threatened the following:

"If Victim-1 does not take 'responsibility,' Luo was determined to 'destroy' Victim-1," prosecutors wrote. "LUO had multiple cameras in the apartment where the Sexual Encounter occurred and LUO had at least two videos and pictures of the Sexual Encounter, which she would provide to others absent a resolution."

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Further, she's accused of threatening to report him to federal investigators for allegedly bribing government officials.

Federal prosecutors, however, are alleging a complex plot to not only shake down Edens but also to hide evidence from the FBI.

SEND US A TIP HERE

"On April 5, 2025, before the execution of the search warrants in May [2025], the defendant Googled the name of one of the Assistant United States Attorneys handling this case, suggesting that she was aware that federal law enforcement had been investigating her as early as that date," prosecutors wrote in a bail filing.

When agents arrived at her Manhattan apartment with a search warrant, she allegedly ignored their calls, texts and knocks on the door until a building maintenance worker let them inside. The search turned up multiple cellphones, one hidden in dirty laundry and another with sanitary pads and digital drives, and she allegedly had edited photos showing Edens' face on the body of another man during sexual activities.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

The two first met in 2022 after Luo reached out to Edens on LinkedIn, according to court documents.

They went on a couple of dates and then had sex at her apartment.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

After that, prosecutors allege she professed her love for him in a text message.

"I never told you I love you, and tonight I want to tell you that, I have been restraining my feeling for you," one excerpt, quoted in court documents, said. "As I do love you from the bottom of my heart!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Edens did not respond. Several months later, she reached out again, and he ignored her. Then she allegedly showed up at his new girlfriend's job using a fake name and claiming he had forced her to get an abortion and "was a horrible and terrible person" she likened to Jeffrey Epstein, according to court documents.

The judge has not yet ruled on Luo's motion to dismiss the case.