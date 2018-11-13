Louisiana woman arrested after allegedly setting another woman's wig on fire

A Louisiana woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly setting another woman’s wig on fire in a physical altercation that involved a knife and shovel, police said.

Sherita L. Griffin, 34, was arguing with another woman at 8:30 a.m. outside a home in Port Allen, which is about 4 miles west of Baton Rouge, police said, according to Baton Rouge’s WAFB-TV.

The argument escalated after Griffin allegedly hit the woman, the station reported, citing the affidavit. The other woman allegedly stabbed Griffin with a knife, the report said. The women continued to fight when Griffin pulled the other woman’s wig off and took out a “cigarette lighter to set the wig on fire,” police said.

Police responded when Griffin allegedly attempted to hit the other woman with a shovel, Baton Rouge’s WBRZ-TV reported.

The arrest report did not say if the other woman was arrested, the station reported.

Griffin allegedly admitted to the charges, which include aggravated assault, simple arson and fistic encounter, WAFB-TV reported, citing the affidavit.

Griffin was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison the same day, the report said, but it's unclear if she is still being held or whether she has an attorney.