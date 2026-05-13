Six illegal immigrants, including 14-year-old, found dead in shipping container along southern border

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Texas officials announced six illegal immigrants were found dead Monday inside a shipping container along the southern border, with officials pointing to extreme heat as the likely cause.

The Webb County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed three men, one woman and a 14-year-old boy were found dead at the Union Pacific Railyard in North Laredo.

The sixth person has not yet been positively identified.

Investigators said the deceased originated from Mexico and Honduras.

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Following initial examinations, authorities determined that the 29-year-old woman died from hyperthermia.

While formal medical exams for the remaining five people are pending, officials said it is "highly probable" that hyperthermia was the cause of death for the entire group.

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The Webb County Medical Examiner's Office is working in close coordination with the Mexican Consulate to contact the migrants' families, confirm the final identity and assist with the repatriation process.