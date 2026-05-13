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Texas

Six illegal immigrants, including 14-year-old, found dead in shipping container along southern border

3 men, 1 woman, 14-year-old boy found at the Union Pacific Railyard in Texas

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Brooke Taylor Fox News
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6 illegal immigrants found dead in shipping container Video

6 illegal immigrants found dead in shipping container

Officials said six people found dead in a shipping container along the southern border were identified as illegal migrants from Mexico and Honduras. (Credit: KABB)

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Texas officials announced six illegal immigrants were found dead Monday inside a shipping container along the southern border, with officials pointing to extreme heat as the likely cause.

The Webb County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed three men, one woman and a 14-year-old boy were found dead at the Union Pacific Railyard in North Laredo.

The sixth person has not yet been positively identified.

Investigators said the deceased originated from Mexico and Honduras.

Police at scene

Authorities have identified five of the six migrants, with hypothermia suspected as the cause of death. (KABB)

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Following initial examinations, authorities determined that the 29-year-old woman died from hyperthermia.

Railroad

Six illegal immigrants were found dead Monday inside a shipping container in Texas. (KABB)

While formal medical exams for the remaining five people are pending, officials said it is "highly probable" that hyperthermia was the cause of death for the entire group.

Scene where 6 bodies were found

Officials said the migrants were from Mexico and Honduras. (KABB)

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The Webb County Medical Examiner's Office is working in close coordination with the Mexican Consulate to contact the migrants' families, confirm the final identity and assist with the repatriation process.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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