Illegal aliens accused in Dallas killing of teen mother's unborn baby charged with capital murder

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Two illegal aliens in Dallas are facing capital murder charges after allegedly shooting a pregnant 17-year-old girl whose unborn child died as a result, according to authorities.

Yeremy Alexander Zapata Aleman, 17, of Honduras, and Keyner Ariel Calero Jiron, 20, of Nicaragua, who both crossed the border illegally according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), are accused of the murder after a verbal altercation in a 7-Eleven parking lot led to a drive-by shooting and later a police chase, KDFW reported.

The incident occurred on May 3, around 12:40 a.m.

The pregnant teen was riding with another person who confronted Zapata Aleman and Calero Jiron from a vehicle before leaving the 7-Eleven. The victims reported that shortly thereafter, the two suspects followed them from the parking lot.

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Calero Jiron was allegedly driving the car when the shots rang out, striking the victim and her unborn child. Another vehicle was also struck by gunfire, but the driver was uninjured.

Police later located Calero Jiron's vehicle, and say that he led them on a pursuit, eventually crashing.

Authorities say they found cocaine and MDMA in the vehicle, along with illegal weapons.

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When the victim, who was 22 weeks pregnant, told police she was carrying a child, she was taken to nearby Baylor Hospital where a cesarean section was performed. The baby did not survive.

If convicted on the capital murder charges, both Zapata Aleman and Calero Jiron could face the death penalty.

Along with the murder charge, Calero Jiron faces five counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of possession of cocaine, one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

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Zapata Aleman faces five counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of possession of cocaine along with his murder charges.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for further comment.