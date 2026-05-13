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Las Vegas

Las Vegas man kills ex-wife and her husband in grocery store amid child 'custody issues': police

Alejandro Estrada, 43, was in a custody battle with Amanda Rosas when he allegedly opened fire at a Smith's grocery store

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
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A Las Vegas man has been charged with double murder after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and her new husband at their shared workplace on Tuesday.

Police say Alejandro Estrada, 43, entered the Smith's grocery store where the couple worked and immediately opened fire. He was eventually tackled by patrons in the store who held him down until police arrived.

The victims, Amanda Rosas and Victor Frias Rosas, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Amanda married Rosas last year, but she and Estrada were still in the midst of a tense custody battle over their 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter. Estrada owed her over $2,800 in child support payments, according to the New York Post.

FAMILY 'QUICKLY BELIEVED' SURGEON EX WAS INVOLVED IN OHIO DENTIST COUPLE'S MURDER AS CO-WORKER DETAILS MISHAPS

Amanda Frias Rosas

Caption: Amanda Frias Rosas, 40, and her new husband were killed when her ex-husband opened fire in a Las Vegas grocery store on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (GoFundMe)

Police say Estrada had multiple weapons at the time of the attack. He is now facing 12 charges, including two counts of murder.

"He was completely calm. No expression. No nothing," shopper Paula Milton told the Las Vegas Review-Journal of Estrada. "You could tell it was him because everyone else was running and screaming, and he was like no big deal."

The incident comes just days after police arrested a Las Vegas high school student accused of murdering of murdering a homeless woman.

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The Review-Journal identified the suspect as Dennis Geiggar, a high school student with a reported history of behavioral issues and anger-related incidents. He was arrested May 5, but the body of the victim, 61-year-old Marceline Biasini, was found April 21.

valley high school building

A former Valley High School student, 17-year-old Dennis Geiggar, has been accused of murdering a 61-year-old woman in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Google Maps)

The victim was found lying on the sidewalk outside a business and "suffering from apparent injuries" just after 8 a.m. on April 21, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) told Fox News Digital.

Nearby surveillance video captured a brief, suspicious encounter in the middle of the night, showing a suspect approaching the victim’s area and leaving about a minute later, the Review-Journal reported, citing police records.

"The precise location of the crime scene was obstructed from surveillance cameras, but video surveillance with audio … captured the suspect approaching Marceline’s location and, seconds later, a scream is heard followed by approximately 61 loud thuds," the Review-Journal report said.

A woman stands outdoors during daylight, appearing in a public setting amid a legal dispute.

A sign for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen outside of the headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada  on Oct. 4, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

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Geiggar had recently been expelled from a nearby high school for allegedly trying to start a fire on campus. Police said he had "numerous incidents where his anger had resulted in his punching walls and trash cans" and had been participating in anger management classes, according to the outlet.

Fox News' Bonny Chu contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.
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