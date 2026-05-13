Judge sentences Nevada mom for drowning young son, daughter: 'I will remember your case forever'

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A federal judge sentenced a Las Vegas mother to life in prison on Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to drowning both of her children in bathtubs in 2021.

Jovan Trevino, 38, apologized for her actions before the sentencing, saying she was not in her "right mind" at the time of the murders. Police in Henderson, Nevada, found Trevino's two children, Christopher Fox, 4, and Gihanna Fox, 1, dead inside the family's home in July 2021.

"On Monday July 19, 2021, my babies’ precious, innocent lives were taken at the hands of their mommy," Trevino told District Judge Carli Kierny, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"I truly was not in the right mind, in the darkest place that I’ve ever been, which is evident by the horrific crime that I did commit," she added.

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While handing down the life sentence, Kierny had a message for Trevino.

"I know that as you live out the rest of your life in a jail cell, you'll probably see them at night, you'll think of them," she said. "That's really the only tribute left that you can give them at this point."

Kierny added: "I will remember your case forever."

Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani called the murders an "unforgivable crime."

"This is one of the most extreme cases of matricide that I’ve seen in my 15-year career," Giordani said during proceedings.

Police said that Trevino told officers that she had drugged herself with a sleeping aid and alcohol before carrying out the murders.

The children’s father, Christopher Fox, and their grandmother, Shawna Fox, also testified before the court prior to Trevino's sentencing.

"The cruelty of what you did by leaving them floating dead in their bathtubs for their daddy to find them when he got home from work is unthinkable," Shawna Fox said.

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"I just want the courts to remember my kids as joyous loving children. Nothing else," Christopher Fox said.