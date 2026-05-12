World’s two largest powers prepare to negotiate as Trump heads to Beijing and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump heads to Beijing for high-stakes Xi talks

2. Minnesota fraud issues go from bad to worse

3. Manufacturer fleeing Dem-run state after nearly 50 years

MAJOR HEADLINES

OATH UNDER FIRE — Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie investigation learns fate from board amid perjury allegations. Continue reading …

ERASED FROM VIEW — Mural honoring murdered refugee Iryna Zarutska taken down after outrage. Continue reading …

ROUGH REACTION — Melania Trump's family-first Mother's Day note slammed as 'out of touch' by critics. Continue reading …

JET SWEAT SET — Marco Rubio spotted in Nike tracksuit aboard Air Force One during trip to China, igniting memes online. Continue reading …

STREAM SCHEME — Streaming giant expands to five football matchups while ruling out league-wide deals. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

GOING DARK — Inside the ‘digital lockdown’ for US officials as Trump arrives in China. Continue reading …

COWBOY CAPITAL — Dallas mayor blasts NYC for ‘punishing success' as he makes pitch to fleeing billionaires. Continue reading …

RED STATE RUMBLE — Republican Ricketts wins GOP Primary in Nebraska, advances to key Senate showdown. Continue reading …

BREAKING POINT — John Fetterman calls out Democrats' 'rising antisemitism problem' as synagogue unrest rocks NYC. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE — Ex-Biden DHS head concedes administration could have acted sooner on illegal immigration. Continue reading …

STANDING FIRM — New York Times defends controversial anti-Israel piece, 'no truth' to retraction claims. Continue reading …

BAD LOOK — Critics roast California Dem after he lectured LA reporter about 'tough questions.' Continue reading …

CURTAIN PULLED BACK — Ex-BLM activist exposes left wing 'indoctrination,' reveals why he walked away. Continue reading …

OPINION

ALEXANDER GREY — Trump heads to China with the upper hand — and Xi knows it. Continue reading …

REP. JODEY ARRINGTON — Texas paid for Biden’s border crisis. Republicans must make sure it never happens again. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

ONE LAST ROUND — Ronda Rousey reveals what inspired her to end nine-year MMA hiatus for one final fight. Continue reading …

MEAT UP — Biochemist says carnivore dieters are reversing disease without any drug therapy. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on party pours and Hollywood hurdles. Take the quiz here …

SHE'S BACK — Hilary Duff lands SI Swimsuit cover as her massive comeback year rolls on. Continue reading …

ISN'T SHE CUTE — Celebrity attraction shows off to visitors. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP — Rubio and Vance are dream team ticket for 2028. See video …

SEC. MARKWAYNE MULLIN — US adversaries using the political theater Dems created as a point of weakness. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as rising inflation and gas prices put new pressure on Washington to deliver relief for American families. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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