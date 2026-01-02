Woman suspected to have been killed in Colorado's first fatal mountain lion attack in over two decades

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman's death in Colorado is suspected to have been caused by a mountain lion attack, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which notes that the last fatal mountain lion attack in the state occurred in 1999.

"Around 12:15 this afternoon, hikers on the Crosier Mountain trail in Larimer County observed a mountain lion near a person lying on the ground from about 100 yards away," a Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson explained during a news conference on Thursday.

The hikers then scared the mountain lion off by tossing rocks at it, she said.

"One of the witnesses is a physician," but "did not find a pulse," she noted, adding that the incident is being investigated as a suspected deadly mountain lion attack.

A search effort yielded the discovery of two mountain lions which were both killed.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife press release notes, "CPW officers, Larimer County Sheriff deputies, Estes Park police and Glen Haven Area Volunteer firefighters responded to the area to launch an extensive search for any mountain lions. A CPW biologist who was conducting aerial deer surveys in the county was able to assist in spotting and personnel transportation. Houndsmen assisted by using dogs to track the scent of lions."

"Officers located one lion at the scene, shot the animal and it ran from the area. Officers tracked the mountain lion and it was euthanized. A short time later, a second mountain lion was found nearby and euthanized. It is unknown if one or multiple animals were involved in the suspected attack. According to CPW policies, wildlife involved in attacks on humans must be euthanized to ensure public safety," the release explains.