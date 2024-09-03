Mountain lion attacks 5-year-old picnicking with family at Southern California park

A five-year-old boy has been hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a mountain lion attack in Southern California over the weekend.



The big cat has since been euthanized by California state rangers, according to officials on Tuesday.



According to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the mountain lion attack occurred at Malibu Creek State Park, which is west of Los Angeles.



The boy was part of a group picnicking with friends and family from Woodland Hills.



"One or more adults charged at the lion, and it released the boy," said the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in a statement. "Multiple witnesses saw the attack and observed the mountain lion climb up a nearby tree."

According to the statement, the boy was airlifted to nearby Northridge Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was released early Monday morning.



Officials said the mountain lion was euthanized with a firearm while the animal remained in the same tree. Rangers deemed the mountain lion a threat to the public. The big cats rarely attack humans.



Only around 20 mountain lion attacks have been confirmed in the state of California. Three of those attacks have been fatal, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said earlier this year.

Earlier this year, one man was killed and another seriously injured in Northern California after a mountain lion stalked and pounced on the two brothers. They had attempted first to scare the big cat away before it attacked.



"CDFW and State Parks officials are thankful that the family is safe, and the child is recovering and no one else was injured," the statement concluded.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.