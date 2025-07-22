Mountain lion attacks 4-year-old walking with family at Washington's Olympic National Park

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 4-year-old was hospitalized after being attacked by a mountain lion at a popular national park in Washington.

The animal, which was collared, bit a child walking with family near Victoria Overlook on Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Park rangers were alerted to the attack shortly after 3 p.m., and paramedics and park staff responded.

TRAGEDY STRIKES AT POPULAR NATIONAL PARK AS CLIMBER MEETS FATAL END ON MOUNTAIN

The child was transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Seattle, according to the National Park Service.

PASTOR'S SON DIES IN TRAGIC FALL ON GRADUATION TRIP, FAMILY VOWS TO 'HONOR HIM BY LIVING LIFE TO THE FULLEST'

Immediately after the attack, rangers and a canine team began searching for the mountain lion. Staff located the animal that same day and killed the animal the next morning.

There is no threat to the public, and the attack is under investigation, the National Park Service noted.

"Rangers are still gathering details about the incident," a spokesperson for the National Park Service told Fox News Digital in an email, adding links to information about cougar safety.

YELLOWSTONE TOURIST GORED BY BISON AFTER GROUP OF VISITORS APPROACHED IT TOO CLOSELY

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact the National Park Service, the spokesperson added.

Last summer, a 5-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a mountain lion attack in Southern California. The big cat was later euthanized by California state rangers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue, which also responded to the incident in Washington, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.