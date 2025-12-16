Rogan blames liberal policies for allowing 'monsters' to run amok, eat house pets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked liberal state policies on Tuesday, arguing they allow mountain lions to run rampant and eat house pets in U.S. neighborhoods.

Rogan spoke with hunters Cameron Hanes and Adam Greentree on Tuesday about the taxidermied mountain lion displayed in his lobby. In life, this particular mountain lion had been notoriously destructive and was killed while it was eating a dairy cow from its rear end while it was immobilized on the ground.

"It’s like a werewolf’s loose in your town," Rogan said, reviewing details of the creature’s rampage.

Rogan cited that one crisis is going on currently in Japan, where, as many hunters are aging out of the hobby, a surplus of brown bears has begun to attack humans. This has reached the point where the Japanese military has had to step in to help cull the bear population.

He went on to criticize how certain states are doing too little to curb the mountain lion population, noting this predator has begun to make house pets a key part of its diet.

"They're doing nothing to curb the population. And this is the thing is like people go, ‘Oh, it's OK Let nature do its thing.’ No, it doesn't do its thing. It kills your dog, OK?" he warned listeners on his podcast. "One of the things they found out in San Francisco in the Bay Area was when they do shoot these mountain lions, they've done an analysis of their diet. It's 50% dogs and cats."

He underlined, "50% of their diet is eating people's pets. So, they're hunting people's pets. That means you are, if you're a dog lover, you're allowing a monster to eat your dog because you think that's the right thing to do and to be kind with nature. No, you have to hunt them. You have to get them the f--- away from you and keep a healthy population of them, because if you don’t do that, it comes back to bite you in the d---."

Rogan, who has criticized the state numerous times in the past, went on to recall his own time living in California. He said deer are far rarer now because of the boom in the mountain lion population. By comparison, it's far more common to see deer in Texas, he argued.

"You know why? Because there’s no mountain lions, and you can shoot them. California has a mountain lion problem."

Hanes and Greentree both spoke about how the votes of people from major cities overwhelm those of people in rural areas. This can be an issue around election time when people in cities vote for policies that curb the abilities of people to keep such predators in check.

Rogan shared a harrowing story from Hanes about being chased by a mountain lion while on an evening run in California and warned, "That is the consequences of letting monsters live in your neighborhood," he said.

"That's the difference between people that really understand what we're talking about and people that are looking at this from this knee-jerk love and compassion for nature perspective," he said.

He then mocked people who object to trophy hunting, arguing it might be better to call it "monster control." He concluded, "I love animals, but I am on team ‘People.’"

