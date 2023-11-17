Woman reaches plea deal in case over dead 5-year-old found in suitcase in Indiana

A Louisiana woman accused of involvement in the death of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana last year has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, news outlets reported.

INDIANA POLICE IDENTIFY DEAD BOY FOUND STUFFED IN SUITCASE, NAME MOM AS SUSPECT

Dawn Coleman, 41, of Shreveport, will be sentenced Tuesday, at which time details of the plea deal will be released, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quoted prosecutor Tara Coats Hunt as saying in a report Friday.

Coleman is accused of playing a part in the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan. The child’s body was found inside a suitcase in the woods about 35 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, in April 2022. Coleman was charged with "aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice."

A felony murder arrest warrant was issued for the child's mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, in November 2022, but she has eluded authorities for more than a year, WTHR-TV reported.

An autopsy found that Cairo died from vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, Indiana State Police said. Investigators said the boy had died about a week or less before a mushroom hunter discovered his body.