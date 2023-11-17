Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana

Woman reaches plea deal in case over dead 5-year-old found in suitcase in Indiana

Dawn Coleman, 41, accused of aiding in death of Cairo Jordan

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Louisiana woman accused of involvement in the death of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana last year has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, news outlets reported.

INDIANA POLICE IDENTIFY DEAD BOY FOUND STUFFED IN SUITCASE, NAME MOM AS SUSPECT

Dawn Coleman, 41, of Shreveport, will be sentenced Tuesday, at which time details of the plea deal will be released, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quoted prosecutor Tara Coats Hunt as saying in a report Friday.

Fort Wayne, Bloomington, South Bend crime

A Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of five-year-old Cairo Jordan, whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana.

Coleman is accused of playing a part in the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan. The child’s body was found inside a suitcase in the woods about 35 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, in April 2022. Coleman was charged with "aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice."

A felony murder arrest warrant was issued for the child's mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, in November 2022, but she has eluded authorities for more than a year, WTHR-TV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An autopsy found that Cairo died from vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, Indiana State Police said. Investigators said the boy had died about a week or less before a mushroom hunter discovered his body.