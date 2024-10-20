Woman goes missing in Maine forest for days, is rescued hundreds of feet from dead husband

Maine authorities recently rescued a woman after she went missing in a forest with her husband and their dog for four days.

Pamela Helmstadter, 72, was rescued on Thursday afternoon in Washington County, according to local outlet WTMV. The Maine Warden Service told the outlet that her 82-year-old husband, John Helmstadter, was found dead in the woods less than 200 yards from her.

The couple had left their home to go on a walk with their dog on Sunday morning. The two followed the trails behind their home in Alexander.

The Maine Warden Service told WTMV that, while on the trail, John fell and was unable to get up. Pamela did not have her cellphone with her at the time, so she left to go get help.

"She was more physically capable than he was, and they made the decision for him to stay put and her to go out and find help," Sgt. Josh Beal explained.

Authorities were alerted after a neighbor brought in a package for the couple and realized that the package had stayed in the same place for a few days, according to WTMV.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife announced a search for the couple early on Thursday.

"The Maine Warden Service is searching for a missing husband and wife from Alexander, who were last in contact with family on Saturday evening," the department's post read.

On Thursday afternoon, a game warden and his K-9 found Pamela, who was suffering from hypothermia. The couple's dog was with her at the time.

"When the K-9 team located her, her dog was being very protective of her and even laid down on top of her on her chest," Beal said. "It sounds like that's what the dog would do at night as well to help keep her warm."

Pamela remained alert and told authorities what happened while she was being rescued. Authorities promptly brought her to a hospital.

"It rained all day Monday, we had cooler temperatures," Beal explained to WTMV. "Wednesday night, it was 27 to 28 degrees. She did very well to survive for that long."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife for additional information.