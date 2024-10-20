Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Woman goes missing in Maine forest for days, is rescued hundreds of feet from dead husband

Pamela Helmstadter, 72, was rescued along with her dog

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Maine authorities recently rescued a woman after she went missing in a forest with her husband and their dog for four days.

Pamela Helmstadter, 72, was rescued on Thursday afternoon in Washington County, according to local outlet WTMV. The Maine Warden Service told the outlet that her 82-year-old husband, John Helmstadter, was found dead in the woods less than 200 yards from her.

The couple had left their home to go on a walk with their dog on Sunday morning. The two followed the trails behind their home in Alexander.

The Maine Warden Service told WTMV that, while on the trail, John fell and was unable to get up. Pamela did not have her cellphone with her at the time, so she left to go get help.

AT LEAST 7 PEOPLE KILLED AFTER GEORGIA FERRY DOCK GANGWAY COLLAPSE: OFFICIALS

Woman being rescue

Maine officials recently rescued a 72-year-old woman who went missing. (Maine Warden Service)

"She was more physically capable than he was, and they made the decision for him to stay put and her to go out and find help," Sgt. Josh Beal explained.

Authorities were alerted after a neighbor brought in a package for the couple and realized that the package had stayed in the same place for a few days, according to WTMV.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife announced a search for the couple early on Thursday.

"The Maine Warden Service is searching for a missing husband and wife from Alexander, who were last in contact with family on Saturday evening," the department's post read.

CHILD DIES AT HALLOWEEN ATTRACTION DURING PRANK GONE WRONG: 'HORRIFIC ACCIDENT'

Officials helping woman

Pamela Helmstadter was found hypothermic but alert, officials say. (Maine Warden Service)

On Thursday afternoon, a game warden and his K-9 found Pamela, who was suffering from hypothermia. The couple's dog was with her at the time.

"When the K-9 team located her, her dog was being very protective of her and even laid down on top of her on her chest," Beal said. "It sounds like that's what the dog would do at night as well to help keep her warm."

Pamela remained alert and told authorities what happened while she was being rescued. Authorities promptly brought her to a hospital.

"It rained all day Monday, we had cooler temperatures," Beal explained to WTMV. "Wednesday night, it was 27 to 28 degrees. She did very well to survive for that long."

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife exteriors

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife made a Facebook post about the incident. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife for additional information.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.