DISASTERS

At least 7 people killed after Georgia ferry dock collapse: officials

At least 20 people fell into the water on Sapelo Island

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
At least seven people were killed in a freak accident Saturday, after the gangway of a ferry dock in Georgia collapsed, according to local authorities.

A portion of the Marsh Landing Dock on Sapelo Island collapsed at around 4:30 p.m., sending several people into the water, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (Georgia DNR). Sapelo Island is a barrier island located in McIntosh County, and is only accessible by ferry.

In a press release, the department said that at least 20 people fell into the water. The number of injuries is not currently known.

"There have been seven fatalities confirmed," Georgia DNR spokesperson Tyler Jones told reporters, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. "There have been multiple people transported to area hospitals, and we are continuing to search the water for individuals."

Sapelo Island dock

At least seven people were killed in a ferry dock collapse in Georgia on Saturday. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Georgia DNR reports that multiple agencies are involved in the rescue mission.

"Georgia DNR and multiple other emergency agencies deployed boats, equipped with side-scan sonar, and helicopters for search and rescue missions," the statement added. "The gangway has been secured on Sapelo Island and the incident is currently under investigation."

The sun sets over the marsh lands of Sapelo Island, off the coast of Georgia.

The sun sets over the marsh lands of Sapelo Island, off the coast of Georgia. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Georgia DNR will continue to work in coordination with local, state, and federal agencies, including Georgia State Patrol, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, McIntosh County Fire Department, and U.S. Coast Guard, among others. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved, including the entire Sapelo Island Community."

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that it is actively helping those at the scene.

Ferry Dock Deaths Georgia

The sun rises over Sapelo Island, Ga., a Gullah-Geechee community.  (AP Photo/David Goldman)

"We have set up a family re-unification point at the Elm Grove Baptist Church," the department said. "We ask that anyone searching for family members, please check there first. We also request that people be mindful of emergency vehicles traveling in."

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.