Child dies at Halloween attraction during prank gone wrong: 'Horrific accident'

A child was killed in a freak accident at a haunted hayride attraction over the weekend, Tennessee authorities say.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced the incident in a press release on Saturday. Deputies were called to Haunted Hilltop, a Halloween attraction located in Harrison, Tennessee, at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday night.

When they arrived, officials learned that a boy had been run over by a tractor while playing a prank on hay riders.

"Upon arrival, HCSO deputies spoke with a chaperone for a group of juveniles that had been playing near a hay ride tractor route and were behind some bushes trying to scare some hay riders at the Haunted Hilltop Halloween event," the HCSO explained.

"Deputies were told that one of the juveniles had attempted to jump on the trailer and had possibly slipped and fallen underneath the wheels and was found unresponsive."

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's office told local media that the boy was 12 years old. In its press release, the sheriff's office expressed its sympathy for the victim's family.

"The HCSO family extends our thoughts and sympathy to the family of the deceased juvenile, as well as the others who witnessed the tragic event," the statement said. "We ask the community [to] also keep this family in their prayers during this difficult time."

"As this incident pertains to juveniles, no further information is available."

In a Facebook post, the Haunted Hilltop announced that it would be closed the following day and asked for prayers from the community.

"Due to the Tragic accident that occurred tonight we will NOT be open tomorrow-Saturday," the page wrote on Facebook. "Our Hearts and Prayers go out to the family effected [sic] in this, Please keep us all in your prayers!"

On Monday evening, the Haunted Hilltop told Fox News Digital that it is closed for the time being.

"We are heart-broken and devastated for this family," the company said. "We have not even thought about [reopening] yet, this was a horrific accident."