Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A twice-convicted sex offender was stabbed to death at a laundromat in Louisiana by a woman he was allegedly trying to assault, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, March 3, after deputies were dispatched for a 911 call to a laundromat in the Lacombe-area.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Tranchant, 40, was found unresponsive with a visible stab wound and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Deputies stated that an investigation into the incident revealed that Tranchant, a known convicted sex offender, had entered the laundromat armed with a sharp weapon and was attempting to sexually assault the woman when she fought back.

TEXAS VIGILANTE TRICKED SEX OFFENDER INTO MEETING HIM AT PARK – THEN MURDERED HIM: POLICE

According to deputies, the woman was able to gain possession of the weapon, and used it to stab him before fleeing to safety, claiming it was self-defense.

Deputies say the woman was also injured during the altercation and was transported to an area hospital, where she is being treated.

"I want to compliment this brave woman on the courage and strength she showed in fighting back against her attacker and ask for prayers for her continued recovery," Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement.

FL MAN ACCUSED OF CHILD SEX CRIMES COULD BE FIRST TO BE PUT TO DEATH UNDER STATE'S EXPANDED DEATH PENALTY LAW

The sheriff’s office confirmed Tranchant was convicted in July 2003 for Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. He was then convicted again in May 2008 for Attempted Aggravated Rape and Aggravated Burglary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said Tranchant was released from jail on those charges on December 21, 2023, and was required to register as a sex offender.