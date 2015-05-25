Witnesses say Hernandez's co-defendant seemed nervous, unusually quiet in days after killing

The prosecution in the murder trial of ex-New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is trying to show that one of his co-defendants tried to cover his own tracks in the days after the killing.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the June 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.

Prosecutors have said Hernandez and two men, Ernest Wallace and Carlos Ortiz, picked Lloyd up from his Boston home in a rental car and drove him to a North Attleborough industrial park, where Lloyd was shot to death.

The sister-in-law of Hernandez's cousin says she drove Wallace to Georgia days afterward at his request.

Other witnesses say Wallace appeared nervous and unusually quiet soon after Lloyd's death.

Wallace and Ortiz are being tried separately.