Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin woman convicted of gruesome murder, sexual abuse, dismemberment of former boyfriend

Taylor Schabusiness repeatedly laughed in court while evidence was presented in the slaying of former boyfriend Shad Thyrion

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Wisconsin dismemberment murder suspect attacks attorney Video

Wisconsin dismemberment murder suspect attacks attorney

Taylor Schabusiness attacked her attorney during a court hearing Tuesday, moments after the judge indicated he was going to delay her March 6 trial.

A woman in Green Bay, Wisconsin, was convicted Wednesday of murdering, sexually abusing and dismembering her former boyfriend, capping a trial that saw the defendant openly laughing at the presentation of graphic evidence and even attacking her former defense attorney in court. 

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was found guilty Wednesday of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse in the February 2022 killing of her then-boyfriend Shad Thyrion, 24. 

The Brown County jury reportedly deliberated less than an hour before convicting her. Authorities say she strangled Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving body parts throughout the house and in a vehicle. 

Throughout the trial, Schabusiness openly laughed and smirked, including when video of her being interrogated by law enforcement was played out for the court, and when a judge weighed whether to allow the jury to see graphic photos of the victim's decapitated head. 

VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN ACCUSED IN DISMEMBERMENT SLAYING ATTACK HER ATTORNEY IN COURT

Taylor Schabusiness glares at the courtroom camera

Taylor Schabusiness pictured during her trial in Brown County Circuit Court on July 25, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She was found guilty of murdering and dismembering her former boyfriend. (Green Bay Press-Gazette)

Thyrion's mother reportedly dialed 911 after finding her son's decapitated head in a bucket in the basement, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported. 

Schabusiness reportedly admitted during cross-examination that she frequently used meth, and the illicit drug was found at the crime scene, according to WBAY. 

However, law enforcement testified at trial that Schabusiness did not appear under the influence when she was placed under arrest and was able to answer questions and ask questions of her own. Prosecutors also argued at trial that Schabusiness has a fascination with the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. 

In his closing argument, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee called the case "bizarre."

"This is strange. This is unnatural — but in no way is it unclear," Lasee said. "She did cause Shad Thyrion’s death."

Taylor Schabusiness smiles in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit while entering the courtroom

Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)

WISONSIN ATTRONEY SEEKS SEX ASSAULT CHARGE DISMISSAL FOR CLIENT WHO ALLEGEDLY DISMEMBERED LOVER

Defense attorney Christopher Froelich said the case was "a puzzling, unclear collection of facts."

"Was this an accidental death? Was there intent to kill Shad Thryion? It’s foggy, it’s cloudy, it’s hard to figure out," Froelich said.

The trial now moves into a second phase to determine whether Schabusiness was mentally ill and should be sent to a mental institution or should go to prison.

Taylor Schabusiness in an orange jumpsuit

Taylor Schabusiness appears in court for a competency hearing on Jan. 6, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She was later found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual assault and mutilating a corpse. (Green Bay Press-Gazette)

Following her arrest, Schabusiness had a not guilty plea entered on her behalf by the court and a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity entered by her former attorney.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh ruled in March that Schabusiness was competent to stand trial. 

In February, Schabusiness attacked her previous attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a hearing before a deputy wrestled her to the courtroom floor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

