Video shows woman accused in dismemberment slaying attack her attorney in court

A Wisconsin woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case attacked her attorney Tuesday during a court hearing, moments after a judge agreed to delay her trial.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was seated in a Brown County circuit courtroom when her attorney, Quinn Jolly, asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review his client’s competency to stand trial.

She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion in February 2022.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, according to WLUK.

Authorities say she strangled Thyrion at a home in Green Bay, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of him throughout the house and in a vehicle.

Courtroom video shows Schabusiness attack Jolly moments after Judge Thomas Walsh reluctantly agreed to postpone her March 6 trial. Schabusiness was wrestled to the courtroom floor by a sheriff's deputy. The courtroom was then cleared before the hearing resumed.

Following her courtroom outburst, the judge moved her competency hearing from Tuesday to March 6. The judge also proposed a May 15 trial date.

At the end of the hearing, Jolly told the court he would file a motion to withdraw from the case as Schabusiness’ attorney, but the judge did not immediately rule on that matter.

Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.