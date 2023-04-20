Wisconsin woman accused of killing, dismembering man has request for new trial venue denied

A Wisconsin woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay, who also attacked her attorney in a courtroom in February, was denied her motion to have the trial moved for a "fair and impartial trial," according to reports.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.

The suspect, who pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, is accused of strangling Shad Thyrion at a home in Green Bay in February 2022, sexually abusing him and dismembering his body, leaving parts of him throughout the house and in a vehicle.

The Associated Press reported that on Wednesday, Schabusiness’s new lawyer, Christopher Froelich, requested the case be moved because, "a fair and impartial trial cannot be had in Brown County…due to substantial pre-trial publicity and other factors."

Judge Thomas Walsh ruled that evidence of publicity was insufficient when making the case to bring a jury in from another jurisdiction or changing the trial venue.

Prosecutors also added that they would not be against sending questionnaires to prospective jurors, asking about their news consumption regarding the case.

In February 2023, Schabusiness was seen on video attacking her attorney, Quinn Jolley, in a Brown County circuit courtroom.

Shortly after Walsh agreed to postpone her March 6 trial, Schabusiness attacked Quinn and was wrestled to the ground by a sheriff’s deputy.

After the courtroom outburst, the judge moved her competency hearing date to March 6 and proposed a trial date of May 15.

In March, a judge ruled Judge Schabusiness was competent to stand trial.

She is currently being held on a $2 million cash bond.

