Wisconsin
Wisconsin woman pleads not guilty in dismemberment murder

Green Bay woman will stand trial in October for murder, dismemberment and sexual abuse crimes

Associated Press
A woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case in Green Bay has pleaded not guilty.

Taylor Schabusiness, 24, was arraigned in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault, WLUK-TV reported.

A criminal complaint accuses Schabusiness of strangling Shad Thyrion last February at a Green Bay home, sexually abusing him and dismembering his body, parts of which were found in various locations in the house and a vehicle.

Brown County sheriff's officials say Schabusiness removed an electronic monitoring device she wore for an earlier crime just hours before Thyrion was killed. A warrant was issued for her arrest, but she wasn't located until after the crime occurred.

A Wisconsin woman pleaded not guilty to the murder and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion.

An earlier ruling by a judge found Schabusiness competent to stand trial, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 24.

She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.