Wisconsin teen father who allegedly shot newborn daughter, hid body in snow, facing charges: authorities

A criminal complaint details how a 16-year-old father allegedly shot his newborn daughter, twice, and later confessed to Wisconsin sheriffs after initially attempting to cover up his crime.

The complaint claims that the teen -- since charged by authorities -- purportedly confessed his crime to the Green County Sheriff’s Department.

Despite his age, the suspect is being charged as an adult, according to FOX 23.

Sheriff's Deputy Derek C. Whitcomb reported that dispatch received a call on Jan. 9 at approximately 1:30 a.m. that the teen had taken his daughter shortly after she was born on Jan. 5 and had not been seen for several days.

The suspect initially claimed he had given the child and $60 to a "friend" named "Tyler" to bring to an adoption agency in Madison, according to the complaint. When pressed for further information about Tyler, such as a last name or phone number, the suspect was unable to provide details, authorities said.

He had allegedly met Tyler through Snapchat and said attempts to contact Tyler after the handoff were met with no response, according to police.

However, a day later, investigators questioned the teen father again and said he confessed instead that he had taken the child to his mother’s residence, then out into the woods, according to the complaint.

Authorities said he claimed he placed the infant into "a small area inside a fallen tree" before burying the body in snow and leaving it to die, the complaint states.

When investigators found the infant’s body, they noted a gunshot wound in the infant’s head and a spent casing located nearby, they said.

The suspect then reportedly admitted that he had shot the child twice, according to the complaint.

Investigators later found a male friend of the suspect's who had held onto the alleged murder weapon, which he purportedly received a few days after the incident.

The teen father has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding the corpse of a child.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.