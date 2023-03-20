Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin police arrest alleged thief of funeral home van carrying man's body

The 23-year-old suspect was charged in January, but remained at large

Associated Press
Authorities in Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with the January theft of a funeral home van containing a body, saying he faces charges of abuse of a corpse and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

A man accused of stealing a body from an Illinois funeral home has been arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockford, Illinois, was stolen from that location on Jan. 21, and found behind a vacant Chicago home on Jan. 23 with the body inside, officials have said.

The 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Green Bay. He had been charged in late January but had been at large. WLS-TV quotes Rockford police as saying police in Wisconsin took the man into custody after a traffic stop.

The body of a 47-year-old man that had been in the van was recovered Jan. 23 behind a vacant home on Chicago’s South Side, Rockford police have said. The body was returned to Rockford by a coroner's office.