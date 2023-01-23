Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Van stolen from Illinois funeral home, body reported missing

Rockford, IL, police are trying to locate both the body and the suspect

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Illinois authorities are searching for a man's remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home.

The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man's body was inside.

WASHINGTON STATE POLICE DISCOVER DEAD BODY INSIDE STOLEN TRUCK

A van containing a dead body was reported stolen from a Rockford, Illinois, funeral home Saturday.

A van containing a dead body was reported stolen from a Rockford, Illinois, funeral home Saturday.

Rockford Police said the van was found Sunday in Chicago but the man's remains were not inside. Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago.

MISSOURI FUNERAL HOME VAN CARRYING BODY STOLEN FROM STORE PARKING LOT

Rockford Police say they're working with other law enforcement to locate the man's body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities released a photo of a suspect Monday but have not released more details. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.