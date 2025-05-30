Wisconsin judge claims 'absolute immunity,' calls DOJ indictment an 'ugly innovation'

The legal team representing a Wisconsin judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities recently expanded their motion to dismiss the case.

Judge Hannah Dugan’s attorneys say that she is entitled to judicial immunity for her official acts and that the federal government overstepped its authority by arresting and charging her. Additionally, the legal team asserts in its memo that the charges violate the Constitution’s Tenth Amendment and the principle of separation of powers.

They further argue that Dugan can be charged for conduct that is "wholly unrelated" to her duties as a judge, such as taking bribes or violating someone’s constitutional rights. Dugan is not accused of doing either of those things in this case.

"The indictment itself is an ugly innovation. Its dismissal will not be," Dugan’s attorneys write in the memo.

The Wisconsin judge is accused of helping illegal immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade plainclothes ICE agents who were allegedly attempting to serve him a warrant.

A federal indictment claims Dugan "falsely" told the agents that they needed a judicial warrant and directed them to go to the chief judge’s office. Dugan then addressed the case off the record instead of holding the scheduled hearing. Flores-Ruiz faces three misdemeanor battery charges. Despite Dugan’s efforts, Flores-Ruiz was arrested.

The Department of Homeland Security celebrated Flores-Ruiz's arrest and slammed "activist judges" who, in the department's view, have attempted to obstruct President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

"Since President Trump was inaugurated, activist judges have tried to obstruct President Trump and the American people’s mandate to make America safe and secure our homeland— but this judge’s actions to shield an accused violent criminal illegal alien from justice is shocking and shameful," Assistant Secretary Dept. of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Footage released last week appears to show Dugan interacting with the ICE agents in a hallway before allegedly escorting Flores-Ruiz and his attorney out a private exit.

On May 13, a grand jury indicted Dugan on federal charges of concealing a person from arrest and obstruction of justice. Dugan pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in July. If found guilty of both charges, she could face up to six years in prison and $350,000 in fines.

Mastantuono, Coffee & Thomas, the law firm representing Dugan, did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment in time for publication.