Wisconsin house where Jayme Closs was abducted, parents killed is demolished

The Wisconsin house where Jayme Closs witnessed the murder of her two parents and from which she was later kidnapped has been demolished.

The home, located in Barron, roughly 90 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Minn., was taken down after the bank that owns the house consulted with Closs' family, the Star Tribune reported.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told the news outlet that his department released the crime scene back to the estate several months ago and said "whatever the Closs family wants is what I want."

“I knew they didn’t want to go back there, so it’s probably the right thing to do," the sheriff said.

Closs, 13, was kidnapped from the house in October 2018 by 21-year-old Jake Patterson. Authorities said Patterson didn't know Closs, but showed up at her home, killed her parents, then held her captive for 88 days at his cabin in Douglas County — about 60 miles northeast of Barron County.

Closs was able to escape in January from the cabin and flagged down a person walking their dog, asking for help. The woman who first spotted her said Closs looked disheveled, dirty and thin, and noted Closs was wearing shoes too big for her feet.

Patterson was sentenced to life in prison in May after pleading guilty to kidnapping Closs and killing her parents.

