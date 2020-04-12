Wisconsin firefighters give heartfelt coronavirus tribute for health care workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

These firefighters don't just wear their hearts on their sleeves, they also put them to the pavement.

A group of firefighters in Wisconsin paid a special tribute over the weekend to health care workers in the battle against coronavirus.

The town of Sheboygan Fire Department said on Facebook they were joining in with others as part of the #HeartsForHealthCare trend to support those trying to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a video posted Saturday by the department, fire equipment with lights flashing can be seen in a parking lot before zooming out to reveal the engines and ambulances were assembled in a heart.

In the middle of the heart, firefighters created another heart out of a fire hose.

Firefighters also joined in, displaying signs that had hearts on them.

In addition, the department posted tributes that people left for them outside the firehouse.

First responders encouraged the public to also join in the movement at either their local fire department or in their own driveways, sidewalks or windows by drawing hearts for health care.

“Please share this post far and wide, and let’s see how many departments and communities we can get to join us in supporting health care workers!” the department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

As of Sunday, there are over 3,200 cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, with at least 137 deaths, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.