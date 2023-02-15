Wisconsin Governor Evers to release 2023-25 executive budget

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was set to release his 2023-25 executive budget to the Legislature Wednesday evening. Here's a look at some of the major proposals in the spending plan:

— $2.6 billion in additional funding for K-12 public schools.

— 10% tax cut for single people earning up to $100,000 and couples earning up to $150,000.

— $290 million to cover repairs and renovations at American Family Field. The governor's office and the Brewers have said the team would agree to extend their lease by 13 years to 2043 in exchange for the money.

— Allow counties and more than two dozen large cities to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services, such as police, fire protection and road repairs.

WISCONSIN GOV. TONY EVERS' BUDGET PROPOSAL WILL INCLUDE TAX CUTS, PLAN TO KEEP THE BREWERS IN THEIR STADIUM

— Devote 20% of the state sales tax to aid local governments.

— $100 million to combat pollution and water contamination from so-called forever chemicals known as PFAS.

— A host of election changes. The state Department of Transportation would be required to automatically register eligible citizens to vote with their information on file. Local clerks would be allowed to start tallying absentee ballots the day before an election, and people would only have to live in a municipality for 10 days — instead of the current 28-day minimum — to vote there.

— Nearly $175 million to support renters, including free legal assistance for low-income renters facing evictions and money for municipalities to improve residential properties.

— Anyone convicted of drunken driving or operating while intoxicated would be required to use an ignition interlock device, including first-time offenders.

— Increase the penalty for not wearing a seatbelt from $10 to $25.

— $60 million for roundabouts and other road features designed to slow traffic.

— $175 million for workforce development grants, including health care and clean energy job training, and money for small businesses.

— $362 million to support child care providers and workers with children.

— Double the threshold for legislative approval for land purchases made through the state stewardship program from $250,000 to $500,000. Any lawmaker who objects to a stewardship purchase would be identified; right now legislators can make anonymous objections.