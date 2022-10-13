Biden's Transportation Dept. releases tips for building ‘equitable,’ ‘inclusive’ infrastructure

The Department of Transportation on Thursday released a 105-page guide to help state and local officials talk to underserved constituents about transportation infrastructure projects, in the hope that these discussions will "ensure equity" when projects are completed.

"The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) is committed to reducing inequities across our transportation systems to ensure that communities benefit from the safe, efficient, and sustainable movement of people and goods," the guide said.

The report, released under the leadership of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, said that when transportation projects are done right, they can "transform economies, connect people to opportunities, and empower underserved communities to build generational wealth for the future." It is also just one of dozens of ways in which the Biden administration is working to advance a sweeping diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility agenda.

In the run-up to the midterm elections, the White House has put up a series of posts about equity as it relates to federal grant funding, federally funded research, stopping the spread of monkeypox and access to infrastructure contracts.

"Addressing critical gaps is not just a matter of increasing equitable outcomes, it means building more sustainable, inclusive transportation infrastructure, programs, and services that meet the needs of all communities," the report said.

The aim of the report, "Promising Practices for Meaningful Public Involvement in Transportation Decision-Making," is to give state, local and tribal authorities ideas on how to they can involve more people in discussions about transportation infrastructure. Opening conversations about these projects to more people can "promote a shared understanding of meaningful public involvement," it said.

"This guide is intended to support practitioners in all modes of transportation in various roles, including those working in policy, planning, engineering, operations, civil rights, environmental justice, and public involvement," the report added.

It asserted that expanded public involvement increases trust among civic leaders and "delivers a better project, program, or service with diverse ideas that promote equity and inclusion."

"Full representation is based in equity," the report said.

The bulk of the report is a list of ways officials can meet with community leaders and accept input on transportation projects, such as meetings, surveys, social media and transportation fairs. For many of those examples, the report advises that officials prioritize outreach to underserved communities and to provide materials in languages other than English.

One recommendation suggests that officials hold games and contests related to transportation projects, such as allowing children to provide artwork that will be used in the project.

"Fun is part of the goal," the report stressed. "Publicity and press coverage may be generated because games and contests tend to grab people’s attention."

However, the report said to ensure "equity," officials should widely publicize these contests and make sure they are attuned to their local population.

"Strive for cultural sensitivity; engage community members from the population you are inviting to participate in developing the games, contests and prizes," it said. "When possible, offer an incentive, such as a chance to win a gift card, to encourage people to participate."