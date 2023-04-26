Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin driver pulled to safety after moving minivan erupts in flames, leaves trail of fire: video

Burning minivan left trail of flames in Kenosha, Wisconsin

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Wisconsin police rescue driver after minivan erupts in flames Video

Wisconsin police rescue driver after minivan erupts in flames

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, rescued an 84-year-old driver whose minivan burst into flames after sparks from a flat tire ignited a fire Tuesday night. (Kenosha Police Department)

A flat tire sparked a fire that engulfed a moving minivan in Wisconsin on Tuesday night and left a trail of flames as officers raced to pull the driver to safety, authorities said.

Officers spotted the minivan just after 9 p.m. driving with a flat tire, the Kenosha Police Department said. After seeing sparks flying from the tire, officers tried to pull the vehicle over.

Despite their efforts, the minivan’s 84-year-old driver did not stop, police said.

The sparks then ignited a fire that quickly began to consume the minivan, officers’ dashcam video shows.

NJ HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER RAMS INTO POLICE OFFICER HELPING DISABLED MOTORIST: VIDEO

sparks flying from minivan

Police spotted the minivan driving in Kenosha on Tuesday night and noticed sparks flying from a flat tire. (Kenosha Police Department)

Despite the growing fire, the minivan continued driving, leaving behind a trail of flames.

fire engulfing moving minivan

The sparks ignited a fire, which engulfed the still-moving vehicle. Video from the officers' dashcam shows a trail of flames in the roadway. (Kenosha Police Department)

Eventually, the minivan could be seen pulling onto a side street and coming to a stop.

officer running toward burning minivan

Two police officers ran toward the burning vehicle after it came to a stop. (Kenosha Police Department)

FAA INVESTIGATING BIRD STRIKE-INDUCED PLANE FIRE AT OHIO AIRPORT

As the flames engulfed the vehicle, two officers ran toward the burning minivan and pulled the driver out safely, the video shows.

officers pulling driver to safety

The two officers pulled the 84-year-old driver out from the engulfed minivan. No major injuries were reported. (Kenosha Police Department)

"The minivan stopped and with selfless public service KPD officers ran towards the flames and pulled the driver to safety!" the department wrote. "Thanks to the officers for their selfless service to community."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one suffered any major injuries during the incident, police said.