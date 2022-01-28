Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Winter storm, blizzard conditions forecast to impact Northeast, Mid-Atlantic

Parts of eastern Massachusetts could get 1-2 feet of snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A powerful winter storm will bring significant impacts along the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic coast overnight tonight and all day Saturday.  

Eastern winter weather alerts

Eastern winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Moderate to heavy snow will pile up from the Delmarva coast up into Maine.  

Strong winds will bring blizzard conditions to some areas, making it dangerous – if not impossible – to travel

Eastern wind gust forecast

Eastern wind gust forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Six to 12 inches of snow will be likely from the eastern shore of Maryland up into coastal New England.  

Some spots across eastern Massachusetts could get 1-2 feet of snow.

Eastern snow forecast

Eastern snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Miami will feel the coldest air in over a decade

Miami will feel the coldest air in over a decade (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, very cold air will spread across the eastern third of the country, including Florida, where they will break records and Miami will feel the coldest air in over a decade.

