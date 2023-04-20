Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lottery
Published

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio for $252.6M jackpot

Powerball prize's cash option is $134.7 million

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A lucky winner in Ohio hit the Powerball’s $252.6 million jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, though no one has come forward yet to claim the prize. The winner used the auto pick feature to choose their numbers.

The winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.

The prize’s cash option is $134.7 million. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize. 

VIRGINIA MAN WINS POWERBALL WITH 2 TICKETS IN SAME DRAWING

Ohio Powerball ticket

Someone in Ohio went to bed $252.6 million richer, before taxes, after hitting the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Ohio has now had four Powerball jackpot winners since joining the game in April 2010.

The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

powerball ticket

The Powerball jackpot was reset to an estimated $20 million for Saturday night's drawing. (iStock)

POWERBALL LOTTERY DRAWING: WINNERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THESE STATES

While no one won the $1 million second prize, nine winners won $50,000, with four Power Play winners taking home $150,000.

This follows back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots being won on Friday ($483 million) and Monday ($20 million). Both winning tickets were sold in New York.

Mega Millions ticket

The Powerball jackpot comes after two back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots were won, with both tickets being sold in New York. (iStock)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday with an estimated jackpot of $20 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.