Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio for $252.6M jackpot

A lucky winner in Ohio hit the Powerball’s $252.6 million jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, though no one has come forward yet to claim the prize. The winner used the auto pick feature to choose their numbers.

The winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.

The prize’s cash option is $134.7 million. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

Ohio has now had four Powerball jackpot winners since joining the game in April 2010.

The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

While no one won the $1 million second prize, nine winners won $50,000, with four Power Play winners taking home $150,000.

This follows back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots being won on Friday ($483 million) and Monday ($20 million). Both winning tickets were sold in New York.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday with an estimated jackpot of $20 million.

