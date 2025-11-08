Four dead, at least 13 injured after speeding car crashes into crowd outside Florida bar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 22-year-old driver fleeing police allegedly plowed into a packed Florida patio bar early Saturday, killing four people and injuring at least 13 others in what Tampa's police chief called a "senseless" tragedy.

Silas Kenneth Sampson, 22, is charged with four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated fleeing to elude serious bodily injury or death, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) records.

He is being held at the Falkenburg Road Jail without bond.

Tampa Police Department (TPD) Chief Lee Bercaw said at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were monitoring a car street racing and driving recklessly on Interstate 275.

The driver, later identified as Sampson, continued to drive recklessly at high speed and exited the interstate and headed into downtown Ybor City.

At about 12:45 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found Sampson, initiated a pursuit, and attempted an unsuccessful PIT maneuver.

FHP disengaged as Sampson continued speeding toward 7th Avenue, later losing control of the car and crashing into a local gay bar, Bradley's On 7th, Bercaw said.

Sampson allegedly struck more than a dozen adults who were on an outdoor patio, killing three victims at the scene.

A fourth victim died at the hospital, while two victims remain in critical condition, according to authorities. Seven other victims are in stable condition, two were admitted and discharged, and two were treated on scene.

Officials said that, as of Saturday, there is no evidence to indicate the victims or business were targeted by the alleged suspect.

HCSO released video footage of Sampson being brought into the Orient Road Jail following the crash.

"We ask that you continue to keep those affected, and those mourning the tragic loss of their loved one, in your thoughts as we continue to work in partnership with FHP to seek justice for the victims and their families," the city wrote in a news release.

Witness Howard Hopkins told affiliate FOX 13 Tampa Bay he saw the car jump the curb, hit the corner of the building, and plow through the crowd on the business' patio.

"Tables went everywhere, chairs went everywhere, bodies went everywhere — it was pretty bad," Hopkins told the outlet.

Bradley Nelson, owner of Bradley's on 7th, released a statement on Facebook Saturday night, describing the incident as "horrific."

"This event has been very traumatic for my entire staff, and myself," Nelson wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers go to the families of those who were killed, and to all the injured. Bradley’s on 7th is known for being a very tight-knit family of employees and customers. Our customers are very loyal and have made Bradley’s on 7th what it is today. They are truly part of our family. We ask you to remember all those killed and injured in your prayers, as we do the same."

He also thanked first responders who rushed to the scene to help.

"I cannot say enough about the expert job done by the Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff Office and the Florida Highway Patrol and all the involved EMS teams," Nelson said. "The speed in which this event was handled, should be noted by all."

Nelson said out of respect for the victims, and the mental trauma staff experienced, Bradley’s on 7th will remain closed until Monday.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also weighed in on social media, noting the entire city was shaken by the tragedy.

"What happened in Ybor City last night was devastating," Castor wrote in an X post. "Families are grieving, first responders are hurting, and our entire city feels this loss. My thoughts are with everyone affected. The investigation continues, and our commitment to keeping our community safe has never been stronger."

The Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.